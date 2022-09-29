OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Structure fire contained to kitchen in Kingman

The kitchen of this home in the 3900 block of Suffolk Avenue was damaged by fire on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (NAFD photo)

The kitchen of this home in the 3900 block of Suffolk Avenue was damaged by fire on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (NAFD photo)

Originally Published: September 29, 2022 4:50 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 29, 2022 5:08 PM

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that caused extensive damage to a kitchen. There were no injuries.

A NAFD news release said the department responded to the 3900 block of Suffolk Avenue for a structure fire.

Firefighters encountered smoke coming from the front door of the residence. The homeowner and his dog, who were the only occupants, were both safe outside the residence and uninjured.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it, the news release said. The fire was isolated to the kitchen.

No additional occupants were in the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined currently.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State