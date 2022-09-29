Structure fire contained to kitchen in Kingman

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that caused extensive damage to a kitchen. There were no injuries.

A NAFD news release said the department responded to the 3900 block of Suffolk Avenue for a structure fire.

Firefighters encountered smoke coming from the front door of the residence. The homeowner and his dog, who were the only occupants, were both safe outside the residence and uninjured.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it, the news release said. The fire was isolated to the kitchen.

No additional occupants were in the structure. The cause of the fire is undetermined currently.