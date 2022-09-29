Vols, Lady Vols 2nd at Mark Weston Invitational

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lee Williams High School cross-country teams brought home plenty of medals from the Mark Weston Invitational 2022 meet hosted by Lake Havasu High School on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bridgewater Links Golf Course.

“It was a good day,” Lee Williams boys and girls coach Joan Abraham said. “Four boys and seven girls – top 20 in each race – medaled.”

Both the boys and girls squads placed second in the team competition for Lee Williams, and Volunteer junior Wyatt Pickering won the boys race in 16:27, 32 seconds ahead of runner-up William Chmiel, a Lee Williams senior. Junior Tyler Allred placed fifth in 17:57 for the Vols, while junior Cisco Guyan finished 19th in the 49-runner, five-team field.

Kofa edged Lee Williams for the team title on a sixth-place tiebreaker, Abraham said. Kingman High School finished fourth, while Kingman Academy of Learning was fifth.

Sophomore Jacob Batty placed fourth for Academy in 17:25, while Adan Cervantes of Kingman got a top 10 with a 10th place finish in 18:42. Arman Alim (17th) and Emmanuel Rosales (18th) also medaled for Kingman.

The Lee Williams girls’ team had five runners in the top 15, but finished second to Lake Havasu 27-38.

Lady Vols junior Taliyah Crook placed second in 20:26 in the 5,000-meter race, while senior Katalina Robinson (8th, 23:43) and freshman Taylor Novak (9th, 23:43) also cracked the top 10. Freshmen Chloe McMillen and Riley Ott finished 13th and 14th respectively, while freshman Jazminne Ramirez-Sawn placed 16th and freshman Carrie Baughman finished 19th.

Senior Sara Bredenkamp set the pace for Kingman Academy runners, placing sixth in 23:31. Freshman Sydney Kroger placed 10th for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Madison Stuart was Kingman’s top finisher in 21st place in the 45-runner field.