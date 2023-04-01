Briefs: Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah – A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte’s shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having “defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West.”

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forest Gump.” In the movie, the character played by Tom Hanks is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, the park’s impressive landscape in the background.

Teen arrested in crash that killed a family of 5

PEORIA – Peoria police have arrested a teenager for causing a November car crash that killed five people, including three children.

Authorities say Peoria officers located the 17-year-old boy Thursday morning in neighboring Glendale.

The teen, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked into jail on five counts of second-degree murder. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Investigators say speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the collision and traffic-related investigations can often take months.

O the night of Nov. 20, a Jeep SUV struck a Mazda van as it was making a left turn.

The Mazda was carrying two adults and four children. All of them were wearing seatbelts or proper restraints. But 36-year-old Elizabeth Simpson of Glendale and 31-year-old Jace Hochstetler of Phoenix died at the scene. Three of the children, including a 14-year-old girl, later died.

The teen driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Arizona governor vetoes a bill to ban tents in public places

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Thursday that would have prohibited people from setting up tents or tarps in public areas.

Senate Bill 1024 would have stopped anyone from erecting makeshift shelters on sidewalks, alleyways, streets, parkways and other public rights-of-way.

The veto comes as Phoenix is dealing with rising homelessness.

A Maricopa County Superior judge has ordered the city to clean up a homeless encampment that spans nearly 10 blocks in the downtown area.

Business owners have sued the city over the homeless camp known as “The Zone,” where about 700 people have lived in recent months.

They cite an increase in crime, drug usage in public, biohazards and break-ins.

According to the lawsuit, Phoenix should have no tents within public property.

“We need to address Arizona’s housing and homelessness crisis in a comprehensive manner,” Hobbs wrote in her veto letter send to the Legislature. “Rather than solving these issues in a meaningful manner, this bill only makes them less visible.”

Some Republican lawmakers disagreed with the Democratic governor, saying the veto enables homeless people to keep living on the street.

Officials warn of orange liquid at old Arizona mine

WALKER – Arizona environmental officials are warning of orange liquid and soil that has started appearing in Yavapai County, close to the site of a former mine.

The state Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued a news release strongly urging the public to keep away from an area in Walker that surrounds where Sheldon Mine was.

They say a local resident notified them about some orange liquid and soils. Agency inspectors confirmed it Thursday.

Officials say the orange liquid could come up in other nearby areas. It may all be caused by recent snow and rain in northern and central Arizona.

Meanwhile, the department is trying to identify what the orange substances are and if any cleanup operations are needed.

Anyone who has come in contact with the orange liquid or soil and experienced adverse reactions should consult their medical provider.

Walker is roughly 100 miles north of Phoenix.