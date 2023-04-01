OFFERS
City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses in the week ending March 30. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses in the week ending March 30. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2023 6:05 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, April 1, 2023 6:39 PM

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 30:

– Desert Oasis Soap Co., 604 N. 4th St., Kingman; retail trade

– Big Mike Certified LLC: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade

– San Luis Walk-in Clinic: 2302 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; health care

– Pros Gardening and Cleaning Services: 3039 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Terros, Inc. dba Terros Health: 3531 N. Moore St., #4, Kingman; health care

– Rodriguez Welding & Repair LLC: 4165 N. Bank St., Kingman; equipment maintenance

– TWH Packing: PO Box 312, recreation

– PepsiCo Beverage Sales LLC: 7100 Commerce Drive, Kingman; beverage distributor

– Amie Wade- Emotional Resiliency Coach: 2125 E. Mevicar Ave., Kingman; life coach/skills training

– Daniel Isaac Construction LLC: 3025 Mirage Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– AJ Plumbing & Backflow Testing, LLC: 3765 W. Champion Mine Road, Kingman; contractor

– Independent Home Repairs: 2745 McVicar Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 30:

– Legacy Signs and Iron LLC: 532 E. Beale St., Kingman; $89.10

– KC Orr Builders Inc: 2331 E. Hualapai Road, Kingman; remodel; $678.89

– Minuteman Building: 4371 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $1,796.77

– Mark Wetzel: 1745 Colby Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $695.56

– J Con Construction LLC: 2191 Seneca St., Kingman; $1,177.69

– SunUp America LLC: 440 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $222

– Our World Energy: 235 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 2700 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $222

– Titan Solar: 5321 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2414 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2061 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 3782 N. Melody St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2210 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Romar Electric LLC: 770 E. Wilshire Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.13

– Barkhurst Electric: 2015 Broudy Drive, Kingman; electric; n/a

