City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the work week ending March 30:

– Desert Oasis Soap Co., 604 N. 4th St., Kingman; retail trade

– Big Mike Certified LLC: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade

– San Luis Walk-in Clinic: 2302 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; health care

– Pros Gardening and Cleaning Services: 3039 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Terros, Inc. dba Terros Health: 3531 N. Moore St., #4, Kingman; health care

– Rodriguez Welding & Repair LLC: 4165 N. Bank St., Kingman; equipment maintenance

– TWH Packing: PO Box 312, recreation

– PepsiCo Beverage Sales LLC: 7100 Commerce Drive, Kingman; beverage distributor

– Amie Wade- Emotional Resiliency Coach: 2125 E. Mevicar Ave., Kingman; life coach/skills training

– Daniel Isaac Construction LLC: 3025 Mirage Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– AJ Plumbing & Backflow Testing, LLC: 3765 W. Champion Mine Road, Kingman; contractor

– Independent Home Repairs: 2745 McVicar Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending March 30:

– Legacy Signs and Iron LLC: 532 E. Beale St., Kingman; $89.10

– KC Orr Builders Inc: 2331 E. Hualapai Road, Kingman; remodel; $678.89

– Minuteman Building: 4371 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $1,796.77

– Mark Wetzel: 1745 Colby Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $695.56

– J Con Construction LLC: 2191 Seneca St., Kingman; $1,177.69

– SunUp America LLC: 440 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $222

– Our World Energy: 235 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 2700 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $222

– Titan Solar: 5321 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2414 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2061 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 3782 N. Melody St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 2210 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Romar Electric LLC: 770 E. Wilshire Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.13

– Barkhurst Electric: 2015 Broudy Drive, Kingman; electric; n/a