Gillette bill to post educational material held in committee

PHOENIX – State Rep. John Gillette’s (R-Kingman) bill that would require all educational material used in each district and charter school to be posted online was held after senators debated on logistics and concerns raised during the hearing on Wednesday.

House Bill 2533 states that curriculum lesson plans and supplemental materials with sources much be posted for free online. Supporters of the bill say that it will provide transparency to parents and taxpayers while opponents claim the requirements are vague and would ultimately put the burden on teachers.

Gillette said that the bill's language makes it so the superintendent would decide who puts the material online, arguing that the work would not fall onto the teachers. Schools that cannot comply with the bill due to a lack of internet access are exempt. Gillette said language throughout the bill was kept vague so the superintendent could decide who to task the responsibility to.

“Each district should have the ability to decide who makes the compliance happen,” Gillette said. “It shouldn’t be directed to a certain party.”

Arizona law already requires districts to have programs or materials approved by the elected school board. School board-approved literature is required by state law to be on display for 60 days. Parents have access to materials adopted by a school's board but may have to go to the school to obtain the material. Based on the bill’s language, schools would need to post “each educational course of study offered; a list of all learning materials being used (including the source of any supplemental educational materials); and each lesson plan being used or implemented” as an electronic copy free of charge.

“The lesson plans, the materials purchased by the school, this bill specifically states the district shall put this online,” Gillette said. “It’s not additional work on the teacher, it’s left to the district.”

However, committee members on both sides of the aisle raised concerns about the bill's vagueness and the demands being asked. Concerns around lesson plans, which committee members and the sponsors had different definitions of, and supplemental materials were debated.

Sen. Ken Bennett (R-District 1) asked if the material used would need to be regularly updated online.

Gillette said that the bill purposefully doesn’t outline a timeline. It just requires districts to comply with the posting of the materials. “It forces compliance; it doesn’t dictate when that compliance will happen,” Gillette said.

“If the school has purchased this material, and they have it available, they shall put this online for parents to see,” Gillette said. “If the school purchases something else along the way, of course, approved by the school board, then they shall add it during that time frame.”

Bennett recommended clarification in regard to the time frame, particularly the section that would require lesson plans to be posted. Gillette said the lesson plan does not apply to a teacher's daily lesson plan, but lesson plans he claimed school districts purchase. He used i-Ready Mathematics as an example, which is a curriculum.

Bennett says what “concerns” him is the lesson plans, which he interprets as daily lessons and the supplemental material, including the source of those materials.

“You could have something come up in the news the night before, and you could change your lesson plan the next day,” Bennett. “I understand what you’re trying to do, and I support the overall idea that the public and especially the parents of children in our schools need to know what’s going on in our schools.”

While Bennett supports transparency about what is being taught in K-12 schools, he wondered how much could be accomplished if districts were required to post all their material.

“I kind of ask ourselves as Legislators, how successful would we be if we had to have published the day before the Legislature started, all of the bills, the amendments, everything that we would have possibly introduced anytime during the legislative session,” Bennett asked.

“I think it would be a bit unprofessional of us as a Legislature to not specify to the schools and the districts that this will apply to when these postings need to occur,” Bennett said.

Sen. Steve Kaiser (R-District 2) said pinning down a time frame is tough claiming schools wouldn’t have enough freedom to decide when to upload the information. However, if the language is too vague, confusion arises.

“We do need to tighten that up, but we don’t want to get over-restrictive in the language,” Kaiser said.

However, Kaiser said it’s up to the school district to ensure transparency, even if it means taking more time out of the day to provide the materials and being more accommodating to families with full-time jobs.

Sen. Christine Marsh (D-District 4), a teacher, said lesson plans are not purchased. Instead, they’re created by the teacher to fit their classroom need. She also said while the superintendent would decide who posts the material, it would be the teacher’s job to collect that material and submit it to the individuals responsible for posting the material.

However, she said everyone who works in a school district is already maxed out and demanding each lesson, supplemental material and its source to be uploaded will take time away from teaching and ultimately hurt the student.

“Everybody is taxed to the brink,” Marsh said. “This is going to be on the teachers.”