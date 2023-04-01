KAOL tops Lutheran 12-1

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy scored five runs in the fourth inning to ice the game, and went on to a 12-1 win over host Arizona Lutheran in a high school girls softball game Friday, March 31.

Kingman Academy had 10 hits including a double and two singles good for four RBIs by freshman Taylee Mote.

Seniors Kimber Privetts and Aspen Johnston each had two hits including a double for the winners. Senior Liberty Koch hit a triple.

Junior Alexa Valdez pitched all five innings to pick up the win.

Softball

Kingman 23, Odyssey 6

BUCKEYE – Kingman pounded out 19 hits, including 11 for extra bases, to hammer Odyssey Institute 23-6 in a girls softball game on Wednesday, March 29.

Senior Amber Lopez smashed a pair of homers and drove in five runs, while freshman Kaitlyn Martin drove in seven runs by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Sophomore Destiny Kogianes had two doubles and a single, while sophomore Reagan Rogers went 3-for-4 and scored four runs.

Freshman Destiny Hartley and junior Brooke Carter each hit a double and a single for the winners.

Kingman pitcher Reina Ruiz worked four innings to record the win, striking out five Odyssey batters.

Kingman improved to 2-3 with the win, while Odyssey Institute fell to 1-7 overall.

Lake Havasu 9, Lee Williams 1

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lee Williams scored first, then Lake Havasu scored a lot to win 9-1 in a high school softball game played in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, March 29.

Lake Havasu led just 2-1 after four innings, but scored three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to secure the win.

Lee Williams had four hits, including two singles by junior Ashlynn Schritter. Freshman Sami Marshall and sophomore Laila Wilden also hit safely for the Lady Volunteers. Wilden had three stolen bases.

Both teams played error-free softball. Lake Havasu’s Alexis Martin had 13 strikeouts and picked up the pitching win, and the Lady Knights logged 14 base hits.

Prescott 14, Lee Williams 1

PRESCOTT – Lee Williams produced just one run in a 14-1 loss to host Prescott in a high school girls softball game played Friday, March 31.

Baseball

Prescott 8, Lee Williams 4

KINGMAN – Prescott scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to top host Lee Williams 8-4 in high school baseball action on Friday, March 31.

Lee Williams had nine hits, with junior Noah Petrauschke going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Senior Brayden Petersen added a pair of singles to the attack, while junior Vonn Anderson and senior Troy Edwards doubled.

The Volunteers committed three fielding errors. Petrauschke was the losing pitcher.

Kingman Academy 7, Arizona Lutheran 6

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy improved to 5-3 with a 7-6 win over host Arizona Lutheran on Friday, March 31.

Academy got three doubles from junior Ryan Gordon, while junior Trevan Jaques and seniors Matt Osterman and Gauge Short stroked doubles.

Academy prevailed despite five fielding errors which resulted in four unearned runs. Jaques pitched 2.2 innings and picked up the win.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Lake Havasu 0

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis squad continued its run of dominance, sweeping host Lake Havasu 9-0 on Thursday, March 30.

It didn’t always come easy, with two singles matches going to three sets.

No. 1 senior Kohen Juelfs got the Volunteers started with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Christian Sain.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 junior Tyler McNiven (6-7, 6-3, 10-8), No. 3 senior Elijah Larson (6-4, 6-2), No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-7, 6-3, 10-6), No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Max Swapp (6-2, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and McNiven (8-3), No. 2 Larson and Brown (8-3) and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (8-3).

Lee Williams improved to 6-1 for the season. Lake Havasu slipped to 2-4.

Lee Williams 5, Kofa 4

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School beat visiting Kofa 5-4 in a boys tennis match played Friday, March 31 in Kingman.

Senior Kohen Juelfs figured heavily in the win, taking his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, then teaming with Tyler McNiven for an 8-0 win in the No. 2 doubles contest.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams include No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-3, 6-2) and No. 5 junior Brigham Damron (6-2, 6-3). Lee Williams’ No. 2 doubles team of Brown and senior Elijah Larson won a narrow 8-6 decision.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 6, Kofa 3

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team notched a 6-3 win over visiting Kofa in a girls tennis match played Friday, March 31 in Kingman.

The Lady Volunteers got singles wins from No. 1 junior Tatum Taylor (6-4, 6-0), No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-1, 6-4), sophomore Brynn Larson (6-3, 7-5) and sophomore Bristol Bratley (6-2, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-3) and No. 2 Larson and Bratley (8-2).