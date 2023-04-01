Letter | Profile of a “hard-working” Republican
Originally Published: April 1, 2023 6:23 p.m.
Here’s what a hardworking Republican looks like today. He makes considerable sacrifices so a young woman can get a good Christian education, marry, then bear and raise children. He also fights hard to perpetuate those legal conditions whereby a young woman can get her hands on a military-style assault weapon, enter a Christian school, and kill children.
Nobody works harder than a Republican.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross
