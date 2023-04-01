OFFERS
Local Briefs: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is April 8

The City of Kingman Recreation Department will hold a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event at the Golden Corral restaurant from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. (Photo by Superbass, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3JG8sOM)

Originally Published: April 1, 2023 6:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Recreation Department will hold a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

For more information call the Recreation Department at 928-757-7919. Discount vouchers are available at the Parks and Recreation office.

Easter Bunny to visit Victoria’s Sugar Shack

KINGMAN – The Easter Bunny will be at Victoria’s Sugar Shack at 1455 Northern Ave. in Kingman from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Kids are invited to enjoy a sweet treat and a visit with the Easter Bunny. They can also hunt for eggs. There is no charge.

Salute Our Troops Car Show slated

KINGMAN – A free Salute Our Troops Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Mohave Community College Kingman at 1971 Jagerson Ave.

There will be bounce houses, food trucks, shaved ice, a bake sale, games and a silent auction.

The car show is open to all years, makes and models. Registration costs $20 for cars and $10 for motorcycles.

More than 20 trophies will be awarded including categories for motorcycles, Camaros, Mustangs, foreign cars, post-1980s cars, customs, people’s choice and more.

Spring Home and Garden Expo planned

KINGMAN – A Spring Home and Garden Expo will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Attendees can enjoy home & garden items, crafts, beer, food and fun. Admission and parking is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. For more information visit https://www.desertcanyonevents.com/upcomingevents.

