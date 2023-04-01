Morgan Michaels is Mohave County's procurement supervisor

KINGMAN – Morgan Michaels is the Mohave County procurement supervisor, working for the county’s Procurement Director Tara Acton in her department since 2018.

He earned his Certified Professional Procurement Buyer certification in 2022 and officially became procurement supervisor after stepping up to fill the position on an interim basis following a vacancy.

His fast ascension has manifested itself in multiple positive ways for the county. Currently, he is training three relatively new employees and is working on a number of projects from the beginning bid process to final completion.

The Mohave County Department of Procurement is responsible for the procurement and management of materials, services, construction and disposal of materials for all county departments and divisions, according to the Mohave County Procurement Code, Arizona Revised Statutes, and federal law.

The mission of the Procurement Office essentially is to provide fair and equitable treatment of all persons involved in public purchasing by the county and to provide commodity and contractual services and procurement policies, rules, procedures and forms to all county departments at the appropriate quality and quantity in a timely manner and at the least cost to the citizens while supporting and maintaining a procurement system of quality and integrity.

Michaels spent his early childhood in Seattle, Washington before moving to Kingman in the eighth grade when his parents made the change.

He graduated from Kingman High School in the class of 2000 and attended Mohave Community for two years. He then headed for Flagstaff for six years and graduated at Northern Arizona University in 2013 with a B.A. in Anthropology.

In his younger years, Michaels had various careers in the private sector. He was a restaurant manager at Papa Johns Pizza in Las Vegas and also got his real estate license, becoming an agent and property manager in White Hills. Training restaurant employees and selling land both probably helped him considerably in his current role as county procurement supervisor.



Over the past four years, Michaels has served every county department regarding the needs of those departments, competitively soliciting for the purchase of goods and services and ensuring that the county gets the best value possible. Acton makes numerous trips to important conferences and Michaels is delegated as the person in charge during that time.

He said: “I am particularly proud of my work managing the contract for the new Law and Justice Center building, which was a complex multi-million-dollar project that was ultimately successful.”

It certainly wasn’t easy. COVID interfered greatly, causing slowdowns in the supply chain and increased expenses overall. It was a large contract, budgeted at $23,781,420.

Michaels kept at it, attending “all the construction meetings” and helping lead the project forward. He and his team cut much of the red tape, and despite COVID, changes were made, saving money in the early stages and the final cost was $23,958,208, only a $176,788 overrun. That’s pretty close considering the mammoth obstacles in place.

Currently, Michaels says his focus is on training new staff members and soliciting for several large projects, such as the replacement of water lines in the Horizon 6 Subdivision in Lake Havasu City. That’s expected to cost $5 million to $7 million. It’s a large sub-division. Because of continuing supply chain issue problems, Michaels believes “it will take longer than these kinds of projects used to.” It’s expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Michaels says his biggest interests outside of his county work are medieval history and archaeology. “I love visiting museums,” said.

He and his wife, Kyndel, recently did that in Scandinavia. They also love camping locally and the couple shares life with two elderly cats, Hook and Minja. He reveals that “my favorite thing about working for the county is that I get to save the taxpayers’ dollars and help move projects through that ultimately benefit our local communities.”

(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Office.)