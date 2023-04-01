Rants and Raves | April 2, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Rise above it. We’re in the most exciting times our species ever experienced. We have technology and knowledge that didn’t exist a few decades ago, and there’s more to come. We have more global peace and cooperation than at any time in the past.

Trump is the main reason this country is so divided and hateful. His tax cuts helped him, the wealthy and corporations, but not the average citizen. The sooner we put Trump in the rear view mirror the better off we’ll all be.



For those that feel Trump is being persecuted and that this indictment is a petty offense, have no fear. There will be plenty more indictments for much more serious crimes coming soon. The day of reckoning is here.

Red light on US 93 to stay – This stop light near Rosie’s Den takes us backwards like when we had to cross the dam and further back when US 93 was two lanes from Kingman to Las Vegas. If only county supervisors and ADOT hadn’t let this happen.

Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion – How about Irish, Chinese and other folks that were discriminated against throughout the history of America.

Kudos to Joseph McCoy for being selected to the All-State Honor Band as a sophomore. His hard work is paying off. This young man will go far in his musical career. His parents must be very proud of him as many others are.

The good patriots of this region need to vote Paul Gosar out! We deserve better than a hateful conspiracy theorist that makes accusations with no valid evidence and asks for a pardon for his involvement in Jan 6. Trust his siblings!

To all the people that moved here and hate it, go back where you came from. I was born here in 1960. This town is only getting more unfriendly with every one that relocates here. Go home and leave us alone.

Fix our roads. Living on Irving Street, the county came out and chipped sealed during rain. Then all the seal peeled up and then they came and street sweeped it off. What a waste of our taxpayer dollars.

What is it that you Trump haters hate about Trump? He didn’t start any wars, Russia didn’t invade anyone, the American economy was fine, no inflation, low gas prices, secure oil reserves, lower taxes and a strong dollar.

Republicans want to ban Black history, books, trans people, etc. that don’t kill anyone but heaven forbid they ban AK rifles which kill children and innocent adults. Their priorities are clearly out of touch with reality.

Guns rant – Children are impressionable. Garbage in, and garbage out. I don’t want my kids and grandkids fed garbage. Once they reach the age of maturity, they can discern for themselves. Until then, it’s up to you and me.