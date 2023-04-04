Briefs: Wildfire closes Arizona's Tuzigoot National Monument, trails

CLARKDALE – Crews were trying to contain a wildfire Monday in northern Arizona that has closed the Tuzigoot National Monument and its surrounding trails.

Coconino National Forest officials say the fire was spotted Sunday night and has charred an estimated 100 acres of marsh and grassland by Monday afternoon with no containment yet.

They said the Tuzigoot observatory lookout area has already been burned through but the fire hadn’t burned any building or structures..

Some 100 firefighters and other personnel were working on the wind-driven fire. There’ was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Tuzigoot National Monument is northwest of Cottonwood and east of Clarkdale.

3 bodies found in Mesa apartment

MESA – Three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment and the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about a possible shooting around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they were directed by the caller to the apartment where he lived with his 46-year-old girlfriend and her 21-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter. The man told police that he came home from work and found the bodies, each in a different room in the apartment.

Detectives said evidence at the scene appears to show that the 21-year-old fatally shot his mother and teenage sister and then killed himself.

Renovations start at regional trauma hospital in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Upgrades are coming to University Medical Center, Nevada’s only public hospital and the top-tier Level 1 trauma center serving the state and parts of Southern California, Utah and Arizona, officials said.

Work started Tuesday on a $55 million project to modernize the 92-year-old Clark County facility, hospital spokesman Scott Kerbs said.

The 541-bed hospital a few blocks west of downtown and the Las Vegas Strip is the third-largest by capacity in Nevada, behind Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. Kerbs said future work at UMC will add beds, but the number has not been specified.

The facility was a key treatment center in October 2017 for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history – the Las Vegas Strip massacre that killed 58 people in a concert crowd and left more than 850 people injured. Two other people died later.

During the next three years, the hospital will modernize building facades and lighting, add two “healing gardens,” upgrade parking and pedestrian access and consolidate women and children services in one building.

UMC is the only hospital in the state with a trauma center. It also has a children’s hospital and a burn unit. Renown and Sunrise each have Level 2 trauma centers.