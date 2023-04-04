Elk Society banquet raises nearly $1 million for wildlife

It has been said time and time again that it is sportsmen who are the true conservationists in America.

And in the past several weeks, one conservation group in Arizona, the Arizona Elk Society, has raised almost a million dollars that will be used for wildlife conservation in our state.

The AES was founded in 2001 as a group that wanted to develop an organization for elk in Arizona. But it was more than just elk that the group has been focused on. The organization had ideas on how to improve youth programs, educational programs and helping our veterans.

The stated mission of the AES is to benefit elk and other wildlife by generating resources for habitat conservation and restoration, and to preserve our hunting heritage for present and future generations.

To accomplish that mission, AES has raised funds that were used to assist the Arizona Game and Fish Department in the management of elk populations in Arizona.

Today the AES is an acknowledged leader in conservation, including conserving and enhancing wildlife habitat, protecting and promoting our hunting heritage, and utilizing sound wildlife management and habitat by working in partnership of governmental and other organizations.

On Saturday, the AES held a banquet There were 850 attendees, and 90 volunteers assisted in making the banquet happen.

The AES sold the Arizona Commissioner’s elk tag for $400,000, the buffalo tag for $27,000 and a donated elk tag from the Hualapai Tribe for $140,000.

Several weeks ago the AES sold via an online auction another Commissioner’s Elk Tag for $370,000.

By statute, the money that is raised by special commissioner tags must be used for the species that the tag is for. In some cases, however, the projects that these funds sometime enhance, such as a water catchment, help not only elk in Arizona but all wildlife, including non-hunted species that utilize the same habitat and have similar needs as the elk.

For more information or questions about the AES contact info@arizonaelksociety.org or call 623-444-4147.