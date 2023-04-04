House fire results in total loss, no injuries

MOHAVE COUNTY – Northern Arizona Fire District and the Kingman Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the Kingman area.

On Monday, April 3 at around 6:20 p.m., NAFD was dispatched to the 2800 Block of E. McVicar Ave. for a report of a mobile home fire. According to a NAFD news release, the resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to make it out of the structure with no injuries.

The structure is a total loss.

With high winds a nearby structure was a concern. However, fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and protected surrounding exposures.

Fire crews responded with two engines and a brush truck. KFD responded with one engine and one ladder truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The resident is being helped by the Red Cross.