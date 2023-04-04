OFFERS
Wed, April 05
Kingman man charged in alleged vehicle theft

Ruben Larios (MCSO photo)

Ruben Larios (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 4, 2023 6:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department arrested Ruben Larios, 55, on the felony charge of theft of means of transportation.

According to a KPD news release, on Sunday, April 2, at about 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of East Andy Devine Avenue to a report of a vehicle theft that had just occurred. According to law enforcement, Larios, an area resident, entered the unoccupied vehicle and drove to Interstate 40 and headed eastbound. Officers were able to stop Larios in the stolen vehicle at milepost 68.

Larios was the sole occupant and allegedly admitted his involvement. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on the felony charge.

