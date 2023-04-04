Obituary | Kenneth Eugene Thompson

Longtime Kingman resident Kenneth Eugene Thompson passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 after a long battle with heart and kidney disease.

Kenneth was born in Mason City, Iowa on May 11, 1938 to Bessie Dahlen and Clarence Sylvester Thompson. Making their home in Carpenter, Iowa until 1945, the family then moved West to Kingman, Arizona where they joined Clarence’s sister, Hazel Rickert and husband Val, owners of the historic Walapai Court and Green Gables Apartment.

The family settled into life in Kingman and Ken attended Kingman schools, later earning an Associate’s Degree in engineering.

Always loving his time in the outdoors, Ken married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Mae Reichardt, not realizing at the time he had also gained a lifelong fishing and hunting partner. They made their home together in Kingman and began their family, raising four children.

Ken began working for John Jordan Engineering surveying the many subdivisions around Mohave County and setting up the site for the Duval Mine. Ken later worked for Associated Engineers, as a contractor for Citizens Utilities Telephone Division and then directly for C. U. C., rising to head of Outside Plant Engineering for the entire county. His team designed and supervised construction of the soon-to-be Lake Havasu City underground telephone system before one house was even built.

He and Lynda headed to central California in 1987 to work for Ponderosa Telephone Co. until illness brought the Thompsons back to Arizona in 1997, where they became Lake Havasu residents for 13 years.

They joined the ranks of U.S. Forest Service volunteers in 2010, working as campground hosts at White Horse Lake for a year before taking over duties in Prescott at Thumb Butte Hiking Center.

Ken and Lynda returned to Kingman in 2014 due to his failing health, enjoying the return to familiar sites, the views of the magnificent Hualapai Mountains and close proximity to fishing at Lake Mohave and the Colorado River.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Dahlen and Clarence S. Thompson, and their daughter, Ila Marie Corbin, in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lynda Thompson; sons August Eugene Thompson and wife Kim of Mesa, Arizona, Kenneth Lane Thompson of Kingman and daughter Norine Lynn Thompson-Kinnie (John) of Kingman. They also have five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

Services will be held at Sutton Funeral Home on Sycamore Street in Kingman on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.