Prep baseball: Academy nips Lutheran 5-4

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 5-4 win over visiting Arizona Lutheran in a boys baseball game played on Monday, April 3 in Southside Park in Kingman.

Academy had 11 hits, including two each by seniors Gauge Short and Corbyn Roddy, to earn the win. Short had a double and single, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored for the winners.

Junior Cade Benson pitched 5.2 innings, striking out 10 batters while surrendering five hits. Junior Trevan Jaques pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit and a walk, to earn the win.

The Tigers were sloppy in the field, committing six fielding errors.

Academy improved to 6-3 with the win. Lutheran is also 6-3.

Baseball

Prescott 14, Lee Williams 11

PRESCOTT – Prescott scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 14-11 win over visiting Lee Williams in a high school baseball game played on Monday, April 3.

The Volunteers had 11 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by junior Nick Kennedy, who had a double and two singles.

Junior Vonn Andersen had two hits – a home run and a single – and scored three runs for Lee Williams, while senior Brandon Petersen had two hits and two RBIs.

Prescott managed only eight hits, but took advantage of four fielding errors and 11 walks to improve to 5-4 for the season. Lee Williams fell to 2-6. Short had a double, a single, two RBIs and scored a run.

Softball

Kingman Academy 21, Arizona Lutheran 9

KINGMAN – Freshman Taylee Mote and senior Kimber Privetts had four hits apiece to lead Kingman Academy to a 21-9 high school softball win over visiting Arizona Lutheran on Monday, April 3 at Southside Park.

Senior Liberty Koch added three hits, while senior Aspen Johnson, sophomore Brady Sanders, senior Anika Larsen, and junior Alexa Valdez had two hits each. Privetts had five RBIS, and scored four runs. Mote had four RBIs, while Sanders and Koch drove in three runs each.

The winners stole 12 bases, including three each by Mote, Privetts and Koch. Valdez pitched all five innings to pick up the win.

Kingman Academy improved to 6-3 with the win, while Arizona Lutheran slipped to 3-5.

Prescott 19, Lee Williams 3

KINGMAN – Prescott scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to implement the mercy rule and beat Lee Williams 19-3 in a girls softball game played on Monday, April 3 in Centennial Park in Kingman.

Lee Williams had five hits, including doubles by junior J. Mitchell and senior Tatum Meins.

Prescott’s bats were more productive, with the Lady Badgers posting 17 hits, including three for extra bases. They stole 12 bases, and played perfectly in the field with no errors.

The Lady Volunteers fell to 1-7 with the loss. Prescott improved to 4-6.

Girls Tennis

Northland Prep 9, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – Northland Prep beat Kingman 9-0 in a girls high school tennis match played on Monday, April 3 at Kingman High School.

Kingman fell to 3-4 with the loss. Northland Prep improved to 3-2.