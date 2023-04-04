OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories to host ‘Thunder-Rode BikeFest’ in Kingman

Kingman’s Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will host Thunder-Rode BikeFest from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. The free event will host a variety of vendors and musical performances. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman’s Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will host Thunder-Rode BikeFest from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. The free event will host a variety of vendors and musical performances. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 4, 2023 6:11 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 4, 2023 6:41 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will be hosting Thunder-Rode BikeFest from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 at 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman.

According to a news release from organizers, Thunder-Rode BikeFest will feature three days of a motorcycle swap meet, Miss Thunder-Rode contest and live music. Admittance is free for all attendees.

The daily schedule for visitors to Thunder-Rode BikeFest is Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music can be enjoyed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as throughout the day on Sunday. The motorcycle swap meet closes at 6 p.m. on all three days.

Food vendors will be available to all attendees throughout the weekend. Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories is also within walking distance of several delectable restaurants in downtown Kingman. Free ice and water, clean restrooms and an air-conditioned shop to cool off inside will also be available to all attendees.

Forty Swap Meet vendors will have tables set up for shoppers to browse local, handmade and motorcycle-related items. Vendors interested in selling their goods at Thunder-Rode BikeFest can contact Jack Alexander at 928-542-6059. Vendor expense is $10 per table for a 10x10 spot without electricity for all three days or $15 per table for a 10x10 spot with electricity for all three days.

Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will crown Miss Thunder-Rode. Miss Thunder-Rode will adorn the cover of the 2024 Thunder-Rode Bike Calendar, and will serve as a representative of Thunder-Rode during events and promotions throughout the year. Miss Thunder-Rode will receive free biker-related gifts on a monthly basis during her reign.

The Miss Thunder-Rode semifinals will be Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The finals and crowning will be held Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. To participate in the Miss Thunder-Rode search, ladies should contact Sherry at 928-377-3608.

For details and information regarding Thunder-Rode BikeFest, visit thunderrodebikefest.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State