Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories to host ‘Thunder-Rode BikeFest’ in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will be hosting Thunder-Rode BikeFest from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 at 102 E. Beale St. in Kingman.

According to a news release from organizers, Thunder-Rode BikeFest will feature three days of a motorcycle swap meet, Miss Thunder-Rode contest and live music. Admittance is free for all attendees.

The daily schedule for visitors to Thunder-Rode BikeFest is Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Live music can be enjoyed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as throughout the day on Sunday. The motorcycle swap meet closes at 6 p.m. on all three days.



Food vendors will be available to all attendees throughout the weekend. Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories is also within walking distance of several delectable restaurants in downtown Kingman. Free ice and water, clean restrooms and an air-conditioned shop to cool off inside will also be available to all attendees.

Forty Swap Meet vendors will have tables set up for shoppers to browse local, handmade and motorcycle-related items. Vendors interested in selling their goods at Thunder-Rode BikeFest can contact Jack Alexander at 928-542-6059. Vendor expense is $10 per table for a 10x10 spot without electricity for all three days or $15 per table for a 10x10 spot with electricity for all three days.

Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will crown Miss Thunder-Rode. Miss Thunder-Rode will adorn the cover of the 2024 Thunder-Rode Bike Calendar, and will serve as a representative of Thunder-Rode during events and promotions throughout the year. Miss Thunder-Rode will receive free biker-related gifts on a monthly basis during her reign.



The Miss Thunder-Rode semifinals will be Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The finals and crowning will be held Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. To participate in the Miss Thunder-Rode search, ladies should contact Sherry at 928-377-3608.

For details and information regarding Thunder-Rode BikeFest, visit thunderrodebikefest.com.