Winter showers bring April flowers to Mohave County’s arid deserts

Arizona has been blessed with a lot of precipitation this winter and spring, and as a result, there is plenty to see in the outdoors.

Receiving the abundance of water has resulted in the burst of wildlife and wildflowers all over the county.

Probably the most dramatic are the fields of beautiful poppies that can be seen in the Black Mountains and in Golden Valley.

I have taken a couple of day trips through Golden Valley on old Highway 66 and the fields of orange poppies, along with the yellow flowers on brittlebush and purple flowers in the lupine, are just awesome.



Most recently Becky Foster and I took a trip on Aztec Road in Golden Valley where we found huge fields of poppies right beside the road. No need for a 4-wheel drive vehicle to see these flowers. Aztec is a paved road that any automobile can travel on.

It was beautiful.

I was also driving on Interstate 40 near Yucca the other day and could plainly see fields of poppies on the side of the Black Mountains.

Huge patches of poppies can also be found close to Oatman and the drive on old Highway 66 over Sitgreaves Pass is just amazing.

A drive to Lake Havasu produced some sightings of the different kinds of wildflowers that amazingly pop up on years we have a lot of rain.

Drive up towards Meadview and you won’t believe how green it is out there!

Bottomline, it is a great time to get out and explore the fauna and flora that we have in Mohave County.

One of the sights I’ve been seeing that has been missing for years is the numbers of pairs of Gambel quail are running around. What this means is that we will be seeing a lot more quail than we have in the past.

I’m hearing more and more songbirds singing their ritual mating calls, and that means we’ll be seeing more of them this year.

Mother Nature can be one cruel lady when it comes to life in the desert. But in years like the one we are having now, she is allowing us to see all the splendor that the desert has when there is plenty of life-giving rain.

Do yourself a favor. Get in your car and drive into the Black Mountains, Golden Valley and other areas that are showing the result of the plentiful rains we have had this year.

And don’t forget to take your camera, as it may be years before we see this plethora of wildflowers in Mohave County again.