Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

1 minor injury in school bus crash

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and received multiple citations after colliding with a school bus in Fort Mohave. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 5:41 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 6, 2023 6:34 PM

FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle collision involving a school bus in Fort Mohave on Thursday, April 6.

According to an MCSO news release, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the corner of E. Camino Viejo and S. Calle Esperanza in Fort Mohave.

Deputies said a silver SUV collided with a school bus containing 15 students from Mohave Valley School District.

Mohave Valley Fire Department responded and evaluated all parties involved.

The bus driver and students received no injuries and were transported to their destinations by school staff.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Valley View Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited for allegedly not having a valid license, speed greater than reasonable and prudent, and a stop sign violation.

According to the news release, law enforcement has seen an increase in traffic violations involving school buses recently.

The news release included a reminder for the community about the importance of school bus safety while driving. Visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information.

It is illegal to pass a school bus while the stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing.

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children, so drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.

