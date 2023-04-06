Esther ‘Fritz’ Kornmeyer to celebrate 100 years

KINGMAN – Esther "Fritz" Kornmeyer will celebrate her 100th birthday at her home in Sturgis, South Dakota.

"Fritz" and her husband Roy Kornmeyer lived in Kingman for over 40 years before moving with their son David to South Dakota in 2010.

Fritz, Roy and their daughter Elizabeth moved to Kingman in 1968, where Roy took a job at General Cable company through the 1960s and early ‘70s.

Fritz says she has fond memories of her years in Kingman, and her time as a Sunday School teacher and member of Kingman Christian Church.

Esther was born April 12, 1923 in Bunker Hill, Kansas, the youngest of nine children.

She married Roy on Dec. 3, 1941. Her three children – Roy III, David and "Liz" – along with other family and friends, will attend the celebration.

Esther would appreciate your warm wishes on her birthday. They may be sent to her at Heritage Acres, 2340 East Ave., C-26, Sturgis, SD, 57785.