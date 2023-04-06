OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave Community Orchestra’s Spring Festival Concert set for April 22

The Mohave Community Orchestra will present a “Spring Festival Concert: Movie Magic” on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 6:02 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 6, 2023 6:31 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Orchestra will present a “Spring Festival Concert: Movie Magic” on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave in Kingman.

Several of the featured pieces will be from movies such as The Wizard of Oz, Phantom of the Opera and Harry Potter. There will be other featured pieces that highlight the talents of the orchestra’s woodwind, brass and string sections, according to a news release.

The orchestra is conducted by Thomas Boone.

The group continues fundraising to build the orchestra’s percussion instrument section. Orchestra members are also seeking donations for a student scholarship fund.

Requested donation for the concert are $5 for adults, $10 for families, and $3 for senior citizens. An intermission will be provided with homemade treats from our members.

