Mohave County Jail Class of 2023

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 5:49 p.m.

The Kingman Correctional Rehabilitation Facility graduated 17 correctional officers from the 2023 Correctional Officer Training Academy on March 22. In their eight-week academy, the officers had to meet weekly testing standards, physical fitness training, and on the job training during and after graduation. These officers will now be supervising, rehabilitating and preparing for release the inmates at the Kingman Correctional Rehabilition Facility. Front row from left are officers Henneger, Hartel, Payne, Shepherd, Apodaca, Hill, Elmore and McDevitt. Back row from left are officers Renger, Merritt, Skalecky, McCapes, Moore, Callahan, Woodman, Allen and Jenkins.

