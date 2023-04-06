Obituary | Charles W. Grigg (Dub)

Charles W. Grigg (Dub) passed away March 30, 2023 unexpectedly with his wife by his side.

Born in Pasadena, California on Aug. 16, 1953 when his parents brought him to Hackberry, Arizona. He lived in Hackberry for 69 years.

Dub is survived by his wife of three years Elise Grigg, daughter Sonia Balderrama, Roxanne Majenty, numerous cousins and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Dorothy Grigg, wife Judy and wife Sophia (Sue), son’s John and Bill, and brother Christopher Henry Grigg.

He worked at the Rebel Oil plant in Kingman, Arizona for 26 1/2 years as a fuel tanker driver. When he started at the plant it was GRIGG and Son’s.

He worked at Nelson lime plant for 13 years and in desert construction driving a cement truck.

He liked hunting and welding, but he loved baseball and beer. His loss is devastating to all that knew him. We will meet again, Dub, my amazing husband.

Burial will be at the Hackberry Cemetery, and there will be a celebration of life at later date. A big thank you to Sutton Funeral Home.