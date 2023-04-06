OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Charles W. Grigg (Dub)

Charles W. Grigg (Dub)

Charles W. Grigg (Dub)

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 5:44 p.m.

Charles W. Grigg (Dub) passed away March 30, 2023 unexpectedly with his wife by his side.

Born in Pasadena, California on Aug. 16, 1953 when his parents brought him to Hackberry, Arizona. He lived in Hackberry for 69 years.

Dub is survived by his wife of three years Elise Grigg, daughter Sonia Balderrama, Roxanne Majenty, numerous cousins and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Dorothy Grigg, wife Judy and wife Sophia (Sue), son’s John and Bill, and brother Christopher Henry Grigg.

He worked at the Rebel Oil plant in Kingman, Arizona for 26 1/2 years as a fuel tanker driver. When he started at the plant it was GRIGG and Son’s.

He worked at Nelson lime plant for 13 years and in desert construction driving a cement truck.

He liked hunting and welding, but he loved baseball and beer. His loss is devastating to all that knew him. We will meet again, Dub, my amazing husband.

Burial will be at the Hackberry Cemetery, and there will be a celebration of life at later date. A big thank you to Sutton Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State