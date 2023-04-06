OFFERS
Obituary | Victor A. Riccardi Jr.

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 5:43 p.m.

Victor A. Riccardi Jr. was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 25, 1936. He passed away peacefully at his home in Kingman on March 27, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his eldest daughter Debra and his youngest son Robert. Victor is survived by his daughter Darlene (Riccardi) Jensen, and sons Victor III (Kim) Riccardi and Daniel (Stacey) Riccardi.

He was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren – Elise (Curtis) Ambrose, Daniel (Melissa) Jensen, Sandra Beckham, Robbie Agoglia, Corinn (Jeremiah) Riccardi, Daniel Riccardi Jr., Sean Carter, Chris (Riccardi) Tie, and Shannon (Eugene) Kelly.

He also had eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Victor moved his family from Long Island, New York to Kingman, Arizona in 1974, where he and his sons helped to build, own and operate a successful automotive and truck repair business which included a full towing service, and later expanded by adding a paint and body shop.

Victor is well recognized for organizing and establishing the Valle Vista Fire Department (Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District), which was the first official fire department to operate and serve the citizens in the communities of Arizona West and Valle Vista including the surrounding rural areas as well.

Victor also served in the U.S. Coast Guard in Long Island, New York; he was an honorary lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kingman. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, May he rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

