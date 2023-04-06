Rants and Raves | April 7, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Trump rant – Wow! Since you put it like that, let’s just rip up the Constitution and put the Trumps in charge indefinitely. Don Jr., then Barron, then their kids. We can go back to the good old days of monarchy and feudalism.

Read the book “Overrun” by Todd Bensman. It was written from the border. Biden’s open border policy is so destructive, America will never be the same. Read it and weep.

Trump’s making millions of dollars off this over-due indictment. He was making money before when he said he would be indicted two weeks ago. Don’t give this grifter any of your hard-earned money.

U.S. supplies $2.6 billion in aid to Ukraine – Another $2.6B down the drain, yet people here go without.

Worried about what your kids and grandkids read in books? Better not let them look at vehicles in our community. F Joe Biden, F Joe, FJB and P on Joe Biden. And do you seriously believe no one has told them what “Let’s go Brandon” means? Good luck with controlling what they read.

Borrelli, Johnson may face off in supervisor’s race – Maybe Borrelli should just pull a shifty Gosar and move to Bullhead City. District 2 is up for grabs this time around.

Last week I called three local electrical contractors and two landscaping businesses for a project I need done. Not one has returned my calls. Too busy for a five-minute call? Poor customer service?

Angius announces bid for term–limited Biasiucci’s seat – Supervisor Hildy Angius has proven to be too dogmatic in her political views to be a suitable representative of constituents outside of her District 2 territory. Thankfully, at least there will be term limits if she happens to be elected.

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges – DA took one phony charge and repeated it 34 times, never naming actual illegality.

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges – Trump, who’s been a criminal for over 50 years, has finally been indicted. It’s Karma. Lock him up!

The right has been attacking public education for decades. They want it privatized to end the Democrat majority unions for reasons of politics and profit. “Critical Race Theory” is just the latest incarnation of an old gimmick. Just another GOP falsehood!