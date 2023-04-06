Simulated collision slated in Kingman

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department, in a multi-agency coordinated effort, will be simulating a collision involving a vehicle.

According to a KFD news release, this training simulation will take place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Local agencies will present to senior class members of local high schools what driving distracted or under the influence could result in.

This is a mock drill, not a real accident, and staff wants the public to be aware of this event, the news release explained.

“We want to alert the public about this mock vehicle collision early, so parents or community members do not become alarmed. This multi-agency mock exercise is to demonstrate the importance of not driving while distracted,” Kingman Community Risk Reduction Specialist Oscar Lopez said.

The simulation is being staged by the KFD, the Kingman Police Department and several other organizations within Kingman and the surrounding area.

Kingman has experienced an increase in driving under the influence cases, according to the Kingman Police Departments annual report released last month.