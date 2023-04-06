OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Simulated collision slated in Kingman

Originally Published: April 6, 2023 6:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Police Department, in a multi-agency coordinated effort, will be simulating a collision involving a vehicle.

According to a KFD news release, this training simulation will take place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Local agencies will present to senior class members of local high schools what driving distracted or under the influence could result in.

This is a mock drill, not a real accident, and staff wants the public to be aware of this event, the news release explained.

“We want to alert the public about this mock vehicle collision early, so parents or community members do not become alarmed. This multi-agency mock exercise is to demonstrate the importance of not driving while distracted,” Kingman Community Risk Reduction Specialist Oscar Lopez said.

The simulation is being staged by the KFD, the Kingman Police Department and several other organizations within Kingman and the surrounding area.

Kingman has experienced an increase in driving under the influence cases, according to the Kingman Police Departments annual report released last month.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State