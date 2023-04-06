There’s still time to sign up to become a Bighorn at Mohave Community College

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is now enrolling for summer and fall semesters. The summer semester starts May 22 and fall classes start Aug. 14.



“Students are encouraged to enroll in classes as soon as possible because many classes tend to fill up quickly,” MCC wrote in a news release. Early registration also allows the college time to see if more classes should be added to meet demand.



MCC offers students the flexibility to go to college their own way. Classes are designed and available online, on-campus and remotely via Zoom. Many courses utilize high-tech labs for hands-on experience.



The College has various degree and certificate pathways to help students find their future career. MCC has three primary academic pathways called Areas of Interest which include: Workforces and Regional Development, General Education and Transfer; and Health, Public Safety and Human Services professions.

Applications can be found at Apply.Mohave.edu, or visit a campus for assistance.