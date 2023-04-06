OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Veterans Day at the Kingman Food Bank is Wednesdays

The Kingman Area Food Bank will dedicate time every Wednesday for veterans to come and grab their groceries. Veterans can come to the food bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave. between 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. to avoid lines. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ Kingman Miner)

The Kingman Area Food Bank will dedicate time every Wednesday for veterans to come and grab their groceries. Veterans can come to the food bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave. between 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. to avoid lines. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 6, 2023 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank began veterans-only hours this month.

KAFB Executive Director Ryan Garcia said Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., veterans are encouraged to come to the food bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave.

“We will be honoring our veterans every Wednesday,” Garcia said.

Garcia asks that veterans bring their military or state ID when they come to the food bank. Garcia said this is the first time KAFB dedicated hours exclusively for veterans.

Veterans make up almost 30% of the food banks’ customer base. He hopes that dedicating time to serving them will encourage more veterans to come to the food bank if they need to.

“This is the first time in 20 years we’ve been open on Wednesdays,” Garcia said “We wanted to give the folks a day of their own.”

Overall, the food bank is seeing fewer customers since the pandemic’s spike. Staff is also able to receive food more consistently. In prior years, the food bank struggled to stock meat and pantry staples. However, Garcia said now they’re having a hard time getting canned soups.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State