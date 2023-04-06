Veterans Day at the Kingman Food Bank is Wednesdays

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank began veterans-only hours this month.

KAFB Executive Director Ryan Garcia said Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., veterans are encouraged to come to the food bank at 2930 E. Butler Ave.

“We will be honoring our veterans every Wednesday,” Garcia said.

Garcia asks that veterans bring their military or state ID when they come to the food bank. Garcia said this is the first time KAFB dedicated hours exclusively for veterans.

Veterans make up almost 30% of the food banks’ customer base. He hopes that dedicating time to serving them will encourage more veterans to come to the food bank if they need to.

“This is the first time in 20 years we’ve been open on Wednesdays,” Garcia said “We wanted to give the folks a day of their own.”

Overall, the food bank is seeing fewer customers since the pandemic’s spike. Staff is also able to receive food more consistently. In prior years, the food bank struggled to stock meat and pantry staples. However, Garcia said now they’re having a hard time getting canned soups.