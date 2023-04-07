Obituary | Arnold Seibel

Arnold Seibel, 85, of Kingman, Arizona, and formerly of Harvey, North Dakota, died March 20, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held April 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave., Kingman, Arizona. Graveside service will be held June 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey, North Dakota

Arnold Arthur Seibel was born in Harvey, North Dakota to Arthur and Anna (Bich) Seibel on March 17, 1938. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Harvey High School in 1956.

Arnold and May Cookman of Bisbee, North Dakota were united in marriage on June 5, 1959 in the Mennonite Brethren Church, Harvey, North Dakota. They raised their sons, Scott and Mark, on the farm near Harvey.

As well as farming and raising cattle, pigs, sheep and angora goats through the years, Arnold enjoyed going to auctions. He often came home with something to fix up and sell.

Through the years he bought and sold anything from farm machinery to a church. Arnold bought the Cathay, North Dakota Baptist Church when it closed. He and May removed the beautiful stained glass windows. Most are on display in the North American Baptist building in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was a straw buyer for Olin and sold Behlen bins.

Arnold served on the Garrison Diversion Board of directors for four years. Arnold and May moved from the farm to Kingman, Arizona in 1992, where May taught for 10 years. Arnold worked at various jobs until retiring in 2002.

They built a triplex in 1994 & a duplex in 2003. Arnold always kept the property neat and helped with cleaning between renters. They returned to North Dakota to spend summers in Harvey every year.

Arnold enjoyed watching sports on TV and going to a few Lakers basketball games. He especially liked riding his trike, whether in Harvey’s 4th of July parade or around Kingman.

He was a frequent customer of Wendy’s and always had a search word book handy.

Arnold was a member of the Harvey Mennonite Brethren Church, now Cornerstone Community Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, May; sons Scott and Joy, of Harwood, North Dakota, and Mark and Karin of Volga, South Dakota; grandchildren Brandon Seibel, Fargo, North Dakota, Breanna (Andrew) Schroeder, Mayville, North Dakota, Andi Seibel and fiance Scott Holmquist, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dani Seibel, Brookings, South Dakota; and great-grandchildren Christopher, Harmony and Destiny, Mayville, North Dakota; sisters Gwen and Lany Schlenz, Fredonia, North Dakota, Cheryl and Dennis Cook, Lakota, North Dakota; aunt and uncle Delaine and Willard Schimke, Las Vegas, Nevada, and numerous cousins and their families.