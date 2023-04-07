OFFERS
Obituary | Dorothy Rae Schenk

Originally Published: April 7, 2023 3:13 p.m.

Dorothy Rae Schenk, better known as Dottie, lost her battle with cancer on Feb. 26, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona and is at peace with the Lord.

Her family and friends, especially her four children, came together to care for her during her final weeks. She was born on Nov. 5, 1939 in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in Baldwin Park with her two sisters, and finally settled in Bellflower, California to raise her four children. After retiring, Dottie moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, and then later to Kingman, Arizona with her sister Pat.

Dottie was selfless, caring and loving. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a work ethic like no other.

After retiring as a retail clerk, she continued working in Arizona in banquets, volunteered at the Mission, worked the Snack Shack at the ball field and spent time traveling with her family and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses – Dan and Angie, Jane and Kenny, David and Judy, Rick and Dawn – and her sister Pat, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and friends and neighbors.

Special thanks to the compassionate staff at The Cancer Center, Living Waters Hospice and Sutton Memorial Funeral Home for all their guidance, care and understanding during this difficult time.

Although Dottie requested no services, her family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor her in August. A date will be determined and made available to those who would like to join us in her celebration.

