Obituary | Mary Lou Randles

Mary Lou Randles passed away on March 23, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Comfort Care.

Mary was born on Jan. 25, 1941 in Miles City, Montana to parents Alex and Bertha Messmer. When Mary was 4 years old the family moved to Seattle, Washington. Mary graduated in 1959 from Franklin High School in Seattle.

Mary was blessed with five beautiful children – Tina, Terri, Tracy, Tricia and Timothy. The children were from a previous marriage. She married Keith Randles on Feb. 14, 1976. Keith accepted his five stepchildren and enjoyed raising them with Mary.

Mary was last employed by Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Washington in patient accounts. She was also in charge of helping patients find affordable health care insurance. Before that she was a manager at Equifax in Seattle.

Mary enjoyed visiting with her children and family in the Seattle area and in Spokane, Washington. Mary loved traveling with Keith in the western United States and visiting with friends in Arizona, California and Texas.

She loved decorating, both interior and for the holidays. She enjoyed doing crafts and making things for friends and family. She always remembered holidays and birthdays. She would go out of her way to give gifts of cake and cookies for friends on their special days or “just because.”

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alex, sister Cheron, sister Connie and daughter Tricia.

Mary was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a sweet, loving, caring and giving person.

Mary always took pride in her appearance and wanted to look her best no matter what. She was a very special lady and will be sorely missed.

There will be a service at Riverside Memorial Park at the Mausoleum in Spokane, Washington on a later date to be announced.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.