Obituary | Robert Vernon Gorsuch

Robert Vernon Gorsuch, age 92, of Golden Valley, Arizona passed away on March 21, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was born on May 5, 1930 in Huntley, Pennsylvania to William Lee Gorsuch and Nellie Louise (Logue) Gorsuch. Robert grew up in Andover, New York, then moved to Warren, Pennsylvania and worked for Sylvania Electric Company where he met his wife Katharine Rose Goodwin, whom he married in 1952. They made their home in Modesto, California and later retired in Port Orange, Florida living there for 20 years.

Robert “Bob” is predeceased by his parents William and Nellie, wife Katharine, and brothers Harold, Miles, James and William “Billy.”

He is survived by daughter Brenda K. Gorsuch of Modesto, California, son David R. Gorsuch of Golden Valley, Arizona, daughter-in-law Juanita Miner Gorsuch, niece Diane Wallace of Andover, New York, granddaughters Jennifer A. Mitchell, Shelly D. Mayorga, April D. Zavala and Lisa D. Martinez; grandson David R. Gorsuch Jr. and 12 great-grandchildren.

At the age of 17 Robert enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps, training at Parris Island. He was assigned to the USS Dayton and then the USS Des Moines, a heavy cruiser, where he spent 18 months on sea duty.

He was transferred to Camp Le Jeune, North Carolina with the 6th Marines, 2nd Marine Division. After the Korean War began, he served with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Marines in Korea. He was at the Inchon Landing in September 1950. Robert was wounded in battle, received the Purple Heart and spent four months in naval and VA hospitals.

His brothers Miles and Billy were also Marines and his brother James served in the Army. He was very proud of his involvement in the Marine Corps League being the commander for six years and the Northwest Pennsylvania District representative. Bob, wife Kay and children moved to California in 1959.

He worked for the Modesto Bee for 30 years as a union printer. He served five years as the Typographical Union’s president and was a proud union member for more than 30 years.

Robert received an AA degree from Modesto Junior College. He was a member of the VFW, Elks Lodge, American Legion, Eagles Lodge and Moose Lodge. Bob was also a member of the National Rifle Association. Burial will be in Warren, Pennsylvania, next to his wife.