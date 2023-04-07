Obituary | Rosemary B. (Segner) Swanson

Rosemary B. (Segner) Swanson, age 80, of Albertville, Minnesota peacefully passed away on March 31, 2023 from complications following a stroke. Rosie was born on Nov. 10, 1942, in St. Bonifacius on her family farm.

Rosie lived life to the fullest and was never one to just sit around. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing poker with friends, yoga and her exercise classes. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and many of the little dogs that kept her company through the years! During the winter, she resided in Kingman, Arizona where she made many great friends and neighbors.

Rosie is survived by four children, Michele (Brian) Acquard, Richard Lopez, Jeffrey (Anne) Swanson and Shanna (Frank) Swanson; Godson Keith (Casey) Segner; 10 grandchildren; sister Cathy Segner; stepchildren Carl Swanson Jr., Chris Swanson, and Kelly Nelson; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husbands Carl H. Swanson (2017) and Richard H. Lopez (1971); parents Frank and Ruth Segner; stepdaughter Barbara Hennen; and by seven siblings. Rosie was a great friend to and loved by many. She will be missed dearly.

Rosie’s family wishes to express appreciation and gratitude to the nurses at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas for the compassionate care they provided to Rosie as she began her transition to heaven.

A service will be held Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior followed by a procession to Otsego Cemetery. All are welcome back to Peterson Chapel for a luncheon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Rosie’s honor. The Peterson Chapel is at 300 Main St. N, St. Michael, Minnesota 55376, 763-497-5362 (www.thepetersonchapel.com).