Obituary | Shawn Dorothy Josephine (Cooney) Love

Shawn Dorothy Josephine (Cooney) Love was born April 21, 1959 in Encino, California, the daughter of Verne and Nancy (Kremm) Cooney. She passed away in Paducah, Kentucky on March 21, 2023 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Shawn had three beloved children, Jennifer, Ryan and Alicia.

Her grandkids Kaylee, Raegan, Reid, Livia and Emma were the greatest blessings of her later years. She was proud of her family, including beloved in-laws Ali (Ryan’s wife) and Justin (Alicia’s fiance), who have added so much to “The Clan” as she called her extended family.

She worked in radiology and mammography in Arizona and Montana before settling back in Western Kentucky. Before retirement she worked in the printing and direct-marketing field.

Shawn was preceded in death by her mother Nancy, father Verne, and daughter Jennifer. She is survived by Alicia Love and Justin Aradoz and their children, Raegan and Reid of Paducah, Kentucky; Ryan and Ali Cooney and their children Emma and Livia of Kingman; Jennifer’s daughter Kaylee Hicks of Murray, Kentucky; and brother Ned Cooney and his wife Cathy of Bigfork, Montana. She had many beloved friends who were like family over the years, too many to name, but please know how much you touched Shawn’s life deeply.

A virtual celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering or making a donation to your favorite charity in Shawn’s name, and keep spreading the love!