Obituary | Shirley Hafner (Self)

Shirley Hafner (Self), age 65, passed away March 20, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. She passed peacefully in her home after a long, hard-fought battle with multiple illnesses.

She was widowed in 2020 by her husband of 23 years, John Hefner. She was also preceded in death by her father Hallie Self.

She is survived by her mother Leda Self, and siblings Barry Self and Linda Hoover of Warsaw, Indiana.

She was also a mother of three grown children – Christopher Stern of Warsaw, Indiana, Jennifer Smith of San Diego, California, and Heather Palomares of Kingman, Arizona.

Her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren.

Anyone who knew Shirley knew that she was one of a kind. She opened her heart wide to everyone she met, loved animals with an intense passion, and had a strength of character that was unmatched. She will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration of life for Shirley in May. Please email heatherjunesmith@mail.com for details.