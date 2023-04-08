The City of Kingman issues 13 building permits

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the work week ending April 6:

– Networx Cabling Systems: 1001 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Select Electric LLC: 3375 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Inty Power: 864 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.36

– One World Energy LLC: 4836 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy LLC: 3277 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy LLC: 2809 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy LLC: 2584 Triangle St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2444 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 1411 Fairground Blvd, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 302 Van Buren St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Our World Energy: 3546 Adam St., electric; $128

– Ron Dowdy Mobile Set LLC: 4697 N. Arnold Road, Kingman; man housing; $1,234

– Colton Kincheloe: 3580 Roosevelt St., Kingman; pool; $978.86

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending March 31:

– Boyd, Richard: Arizona Strip; electrical up to 200 amp to existing garage

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3043 Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3045 Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3028 Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3024 Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: Kingman; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3018 E. Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– 2nd to None Construction, LLC: Golden Valley; reroof

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3116 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Ambient Edge LLC: 17773 N. Lakeside Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC five ton package unit replacement

– Graves, Brian: Yuca; 200 amp electrical service

– Romar Electric: 3681 N. Bonita Road, Golden Valley; electrical pole replacement

– Poole, Timothy: 4080 N. Willow Road, Kingman; 200 amp underground electrical

– Clear Circuit Inc: 8055 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley: 400 amp panel upgrade

– Wecom Inc: Kingman; otc electrical panel for right of way