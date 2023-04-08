OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snow

National Park Service officials have delayed the opening of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon due to heavy snow. The canyon is pictured after snow fell. (Photo by Simeon 87, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/40R9PUk)

National Park Service officials have delayed the opening of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon due to heavy snow. The canyon is pictured after snow fell. (Photo by Simeon 87, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/40R9PUk)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 8, 2023 5:23 p.m.

NORTH RIM – The public will have to wait a little longer to visit the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park this year.

Like other parts of the West, northern Arizona received abundant snow over the winter, and park officials say pushing back the opening from mid-May to June 2 will give them more time to plow the main state road that leads to the rim and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our neighbors and visitors with this delay as our partners and park staff work to open the North Rim roads, trails and facilities safely,” Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement Friday.

Park officials said the North Rim has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall since October. That marks what is believed to be the second-snowiest on record for the North Rim since 1925, although there are some years of missing data during that time period.

Photos shared by the park showed impassable areas and snow up to the eves of one of the entrances at Grand Canyon Lodge.

The snow depth recorded on Bright Angel Point in March totaled a record 92 inches. The weather station near the point is situated at an elevation of 8,339 feet.

The North Rim typically receives an average of 126 inches of snow each year.

Park officials said the visitor station, backcountry information center and the bookstore will reopen June 2 and daily ranger-led programs will resume. Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations also are expected to reopen on that date, while the North Rim Campground will reopen June 9.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State