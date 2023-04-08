Local Briefs: Computer club slates technology recycling drive

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Computer Club will hold its annual technology recycling drive from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Firefighters Memorial Park, 2001 Detroit Ave., in Kingman.

The students will be accepting for proper disposal old computer components, records, MP3 video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones, and printers. Televisions, car batteries and items containing freon will not be accepted.

Club members will be available to remove hard drives from computers.

Mesa man struck, killed by vehicle in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A resident of Mesa was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Carl David Yazzie, 35, was hit by the vehicle as he was crossing Highway 95 at Fifth St. at about 11 p.m. on March 26.

Fromelt did not provide a date but said Yazzie died following transport to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. She said the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and will not be charged.

North Kenneth Road closure scheduled

KINGMAN – A street closure is planned for North Kenneth Road to allow Optimum to install fiber internet conduit. The closure will occur from Peart Road to Morrow Avenue from 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 to 5 p.m. April 13 at 5:00 p.m.

“The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through construction zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public and pedestrians,” the city wrote in a news release.