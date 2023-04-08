Rants and Raves | April 9, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

This is to the pathetic person forced to move here! I’m one of the hateful ones that will help you move elsewhere. If my 85-year-old memory is correct, there are still many highways leading out of town. Grab one and get out of here. We don’t need your kind or attitude here.

Home business bill SB 1162 shot down by Hobbs – GOP wants to deregulate common sense laws but then tells us if we don’t have the same Christian values as them a law should be legislated against us. (Separation of church and government.)

Gosar’s move to Bullhead City – How did Gosar weasel his way in here, anyway? I thought constituents choose their representative, not representatives choose their constituents!

Desantis refuses to extradite Trump – Pure theater first of all, and disgusting how the right ignores the Constitution – Trump even wanted to suspend it – when it suits their political interest. Then they hide behind it on guns. The hypocrisy and projection from the GOP is stunning. Masters of flip the script.

Trump is first ex–president indicted – Sham case. Bragg ran on “taking Trump down.” He’s opened a hornet’s nest, and Trump got $8 million in new donations in just three days. Bragg’s case: Trump covered up another crime, but he forgot to say “what” crime. Duh! Not real sharp!



Billionaire Trump, who flies around in his own airplane to all his properties, is begging for money from his supporters. Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Trump needs to ask his billionaire friends instead.

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spy charges – Somehow, I don’t believe this would have happened were Trump the POTUS, as he actually should be. No one is very afraid of Biden, I’m afraid.

I don’t understand why the Republicans need to continue degrading the Democrats. You can’t see the truth when it is shown on TV and heard in Trump’s rants? The man is unbalanced and believes he is above the law.

Well, if Marjorie Taylor Greene can say that Democrats are the party of pedophiles, I’ll say that the Republicans are the party of adulterous preachers. Ted Haggard, Jim Baker, Jimmy Swaggart. I could go on for days.

Assorted rants – A little louder for you folks in the back: Inflation is worldwide. It is not caused by Biden. Critical race theory isn’t taught outside of law school. Quit making stuff up.

Trump says “they” are after “you.” Well, unless you’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay off women you’ve had extramarital affairs with so you can deceive voters when you run for president and then falsify financial records to hide it, you’ll be fine.

House GOP approves broad bill to unleash American energy – Thank you, GOP, for some sanity. Please show the left proof that global warming is a hoax the same as the 1619 lies being taught now in our public schools about our founding is also a lie.

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges – This was a joke. Did this Trump-hating DA get his license in a Cracker Jack box? Trump’s speech afterwards in Mar–a–Lago was brilliant. Soon conservative district attorneys will go after Hillary, Biden and much more. We’re ready!