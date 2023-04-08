Tennis: Lady Vols win 5-4Tennis: Lady Vols win 5-4

GOODYEAR – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team won narrowly 5-4 at Estrella Foothills High School on Thursday, April 5.

The Lady Volunteers, ranked 16th in the state in Division II, won four singles matches and one doubles match to go home with a win.

In singles competition Lee Williams winners were No. 2 junior Madison Brisco (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 junior Portia Koebke (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Brynn Larson (6-1, 6-1) and No. 5 sophomore Bristol Bratley (6-1, 6-1).

Larson and Koebke sealed the win in the No. 2 doubles match 8-2.

Lee Williams improved to 6-1 with the win. Struggling Estrella Foothills fell to 1-9.

Girls Tennis

Lake Havasu 8, Lee Williams 1

KINGMAN – Visiting Lake Havasu High School dominated, sweeping the doubles matches to beat Lee Williams 8-1 in a girls tennis match played at Centennial Park in Kingman on Friday, April 7.

Sophomore Brynn Larson notched Kingman’s only win, a 6-0, 6-6, 7-5 win at No. 4 singles.

Lee Williams fell to 6-2 with the loss.

Lake Havasu, ranked third in the state in Division II, remained unbeaten at 9-0.

Northland Prep 9, Kingman 0

FLAGSTAFF – Northland Prep blanked visiting Kingman 9-0 in a high school girls tennis match on Thursday, April 6.

Kingman fell to 3-5 with the loss. Northland Prep improved to 5-2.

Anthem Prep 9, Kingman 0

PHOENIX – Anthem Prep swept Kingman 9-0 in a high school girls tennis match on Friday, April 7 in north Phoenix.

Kingman fell to 3-6 for the season with the loss. Anthem Prep improved to 7-2.

Girls Softball

American Leadership Academy 8, Kingman 7

WADDELL – Kingman saw its 7-5 lead evaporate in an 8-7 loss to homestanding American Leadership Academy West Foothills in a high school softball game played Thursday, April 6.

Kingman statistics were not available.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 3-5. ALA improved to 9-1 and is ranked 10th in the state in Class 3A.

Flagstaff 17, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – Flagstaff made quick work of Lee Williams in high school girls softball action on Thursday, April 7.

The Lady Eagles scored 17 runs and held the Lady Volunteers scoreless to implement the mercy-rule in a five-inning win.

Lee Williams had just four hits, all singles. Hitting safely were J. Mitchell, Jade Russell, S. Walema and Ashlynn Schritter.

The Lady Vols have now lost nine straight games after a season opening win. Flagstaff improved to 10-1.

Boys Tennis

Estrella Foothills 8, Lee Williams 1

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team suffered an 8-1 loss to visiting Estrella Foothills on Thursday, April 6.

The Volunteers’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Kohen Juelfs and junior Tyler McNiven won 8-5 for the team’s only win.

Juelfs suffered just his second loss of the season in singles action. He and McNiven are now 8-1 in doubles competition.

ANTHEM PREP 9. KINGMAN 0

PHOENIX – Anthem Prep handed Kingman its fifth straight 9-0 loss in a boys tennis match played Friday, April 7 in north Phoenix.

Kingman fell to 0-6. Anthem Prep improved to 8-0.

Baseball

Flagstaff 11, Lee Williams 4

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff scored in five consecuitive innings to post an 11-4 win over Lee Williams in high school baseball action on Friday, April 7.

The Eagles outhit Lee Williams 16-8 to claim the win and sweep the season series.

Junior Brandon Kienke led the Volunteers at the plate, driving in two runs on 2-for-3 hitting. Sophomore Izaiah Orozco and senior Brayden Petersen added two hits apiece, while junior Vonn Andersen doubled.

Lee Williams fell to 2-8 with the loss.

Winslow 9, Kingman 6

WINSLOW – Kingman outhit host Winslow 10-9, but couldn’t push across enough runs in a 9-6 loss to Winslow in a battle of Bulldogs on Friday , April 7.

Winslow had built a 9-2 lead, and Kingman made the score more respectable by scoring four runs in the seventh inning, but the rally fell short.

Sophomore Tasion Thomason led Kingman with three hits in three at bats. Freshman Codey Padilla and junior Eathen Galindo added two hits apiece, with Galindo recording a triple and a single.

Junior Gavin Nelson scored a pair of runs, sophomore Albert Lopez had two RBIs, and sophomore Isaiah Houston doubled.

Winslow benefitted from four Kingman fielding errors.

Kingman’s Bulldogs fell to 4-7 overall with the loss. Winslow improved to 8-5.