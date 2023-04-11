Academy girls top NFL Yet 24-2

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School plated 16 runs in the first inning and beat visiting NFL Yet Academy 24-2 in four innings in a softball game at Southside Park on Monday, April 10.

Academy had 12 hits, and were led by freshman Taylee Mote, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Seniors Aspen Johnson and Kimber Privetts and junior Harli Bundy had two hits each.

The Lady Tigers swiped 12 bases, and were guilty of just one fielding error. Johnson, senior Brandy Sanders and junior Mezi Sena shared the pitching chores.

The Lady Rigers are 8-3 and ranked 11th in the state.

Baseball

Coconino 10, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – Coconino scored in every inning and put the mercy rule into effect after five innings in a 10-0 win over host Lee Williams in a high school baseball game played Monday, April 10.

The Panthers held the Volunteers to just three hits, one single each by senior Troy Edwards and juniors Brandon Klenke and Nick Kennedy.

Lee Williams fell to 2-9 with the loss, it’s eighth straight. Coconino improved to 7-5.

Kingman Academy 14, NFL Yet Academy 0

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School scored 11 runs in the third inning and three pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter as the Tigers mauled visiting NFL Yet Academy 14-0 on Monday, April 10.

Academy had seven hits, including a pair of doubles by junior Casen Short. He also had two RBIs and scored two runs.

Senior Corbyn Roddy had two singles and two RBIs for the winners, who got eight free bases with a trio of walks and five hit batsmen.

Junior Trevan Jaques threw one inning and sophomore Dustin Sealy and Short threw two innings each to record the win. They shared eight strikeouts.

Academy improved to 8-3 with the win, and is ranked sixth in the state Class 2A.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Bradshaw Mountain 1

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team dominated host Bradshaw Mountain on Monday, April 10, winning eight out of 10 matches.

Singles winners for the Volunteers were senior Kohen Juelfs (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 senior Elijah Larson (6-2, 6-0). No. 4 sophomore Conner Brown (6-0, 6-1), No. 5 junior Brighan Damron (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Max Swapp (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and junior Tyler McNiven (8-1), No. 2 Larson and Brown (9-7) and No. 3 Swapp and Damron (8-0).