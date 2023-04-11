OFFERS
Tue, April 11
ADOT plows cleared many miles

Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow drivers piled up 1.2 miles during the recent rugged winter. (ADOT photo)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 5:30 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 11, 2023 6:12 PM

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow drivers logged well over a million miles to clear state highways during this winter season’s record-setting storms.

The 1.2 million miles covered by ADOT’s fleet of some 200 plows is nearly twice as many as they drove during the 2021-22 winter season.

ADOT’s trained snowplow operators have logged more than 66,000 hours – more than double the previous season’s total – working through the challenge of removing snow and ice as safely and as quickly as possible from highways impacted by winter storms, the agency wrote in a news release.

“Our snowplow operators are heroes of the highways every winter, but it’s especially true over the past several months,” said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth.

When storms are forecast in the high country, ADOT has the ability to send snowplow operators from other parts of the state, including metro Phoenix and Tucson, to areas where manpower and experience are needed.

“Many people, especially those who don’t travel into the higher elevations, don’t realize all the work that goes into battling back from the punch Mother Nature delivers during winter storms,” said Kevin Duby, ADOT’s statewide road weather manager. “It’s remarkable to see how our snowplow operators, often working 12-hour shifts, keep at it until the job is done.”

Duby also pointed to another group of unsung heroes at ADOT – the mechanics who work year-round to keep plows and other ADOT vehicles on the road. As the state’s weather warms, plow blades and other equipment will be removed from many snowplows so they can be used as dump trucks during summer and fall.

Drivers can check on highway conditions all year via ADOT’s 511 Travel Information site or by calling 511.

