City of Kingman issues seven business licenses

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending April 7:

– First Class Finish LLC: 1952 Atlantic Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Poised LLC: 1867 Gates Ave., Kingman; beauty shop

– Deep State Financial LLC: 1308 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; finance

– Great Flow Plumbing Co.: 3310 Central St., Kingman; contractor

– D.A. Rubio Handyman: 3104 Karen Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Axia Financial, LLC dba Axia Homes Loans: 1901 Hope Ave., Kingman; loan processor

– Family Pets Home Veterinary Care LLC: 3158 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; veterinary office