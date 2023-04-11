OFFERS
City of Kingman issues seven business licenses

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the week ending April 7. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the week ending April 7. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 11, 2023 5:45 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending April 7:

– First Class Finish LLC: 1952 Atlantic Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Poised LLC: 1867 Gates Ave., Kingman; beauty shop

– Deep State Financial LLC: 1308 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; finance

– Great Flow Plumbing Co.: 3310 Central St., Kingman; contractor

– D.A. Rubio Handyman: 3104 Karen Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Axia Financial, LLC dba Axia Homes Loans: 1901 Hope Ave., Kingman; loan processor

– Family Pets Home Veterinary Care LLC: 3158 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; veterinary office

