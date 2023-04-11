Crime Watch: Kingman area man arrest for burglary allegations

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department responded to a burglary on Friday, April 7 that resulted in an arrest.

On Friday at about 2 a.m., KPD arrested Joshua Brown, 39, an area resident, on the felony charge of nonresidential burglary.



According to a KPD news release, officers responded to a commercial lot in the 3000 block of Eastern Street to a report of a burglary in progress.



Upon arrival officers set up a perimeter around the property and located Brown who allegedly tried to flee on foot.

Brown was taken into custody for burglary and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on peace officer

KINGMAN— Kingman Police Department officers arrested Cesar Arturo Duran, 40, of Kingman, on allegations of aggravated assault on a peace officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

According to a KPD news release, on Saturday, April 8 at about 3: 30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a male screaming profanities in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road.



Upon arrival officers located Duran in the parking lot of a business, allegedly screaming profanities and kicking shopping carts.



While Duran was being taken into custody, he allegedly kicked an officer and continued resisting arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Kingman police thwart truck theft

KINGMAN – Kingman police report a would-be vehicle thief took its owner on a brief, but wild ride Sunday, April 9.

Deputy Chief Joel Freed said a man executing errands left his vehicle running outside his home in the 1900 block of Fairgrounds Boulevard when he noticed it was backing away from the property about 2:45 p.m.

Freed said the victim charged and was able to enter the cab of his pickup truck driven by Gregory Paul Hernandez, 33, Kingman.

“The male victim struggled with Hernandez trying to stop the vehicle, but Hernandez accelerated to around 80 miles per hour before striking the two parked, un-occupied vehicles,’’ Freed said. He said neither man was injured.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on charges including theft, criminal damage and endangerment.

MAGNET arrests man suspected of dealing drugs

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team announced Sunday the arrest of a man suspected of dealing drugs.

Earlier this week, Bullhead City MAGNET detectives saw Trenten Lee Mick, 31, in a restaurant parking lot in the 2800 block of Highway 95, Bullhead City Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt wrote in a release.

Detectives knew he had an outstanding felony parole violation warrant and was suspected of dealing drugs locally, she said.

Police officers contacted Mick and arrested him on the warrant.

Officers reported finding in his possession a baggie with over 1 gram of methamphetamine, about 1 gram of heroin, approximately 250 counterfeit “M-30” blue pills containing fentanyl and numerous drug paraphernalia items including smoking pipes.

Most of the blue fentanyl pills were allegedly packaged for illegal drug street sales.

Mick was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, dangerous drugs for sale, narcotic drugs, narcotic drugs for sale and a felony parole violation warrant out of the Arizona Department of Corrections.