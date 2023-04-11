Dispatcher recruitment event set for Saturday in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – Dispatchers, often the first line of emergency response, aren’t as visible as their brethren in law enforcement, fire suppression or medical services.

But their role is equally important.

In an attempt to find new emergency dispatchers – for the present and the future – the Arizona chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials/National Emergency Number Association is conducting a statewide recruitment event Saturday. The Mohave County region’s hiring fair will be held in the training room at the Bullhead City Police Department, 1255 Marina Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Representatives of several emergency services agencies in Mohave County are expected to be on hand to meet prospective applicants and answer any questions they might have about the profession.

“We are excited to meet you and show you all the benefits that come with our fantastic career,” Arizona APCO/NENA said. “Are you ready to answer the call? Because we need you and your talents to better serve every citizen in our great state.”

Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, said there currently are four full-time openings and one part-time opening for emergency services dispatchers. The positions are advertised on the city’s website, bullheadcity.com.

Likewise, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an additional public safety dispatcher.

Emergency dispatchers — commonly known as 911 dispatchers — receive emergency radio and telephone communications and, acting upon the emergency, direct the appropriate law enforcement, medical or other public safety personnel. The dispatcher maintains an open line with the caller to provide real-time information to those responding and to direct callers in performing some emergency procedures.

Prospective applicants must have a valid driver’s license and must, upon employment, undergo training in the National Incident Management System. A high school diploma or GED is required as well as any combination of education, training and experience demonstrating the ability to perform essential functions of the position.

Prospective employees may not have a felony conviction on their record.

Applicants during the hiring process may be subject to tests for typing, reading, comprehension and communications, an oral examination, a psychological examination, a hearing examination, a polygraph and a drug screen.

For more information on the requirements and duties of the position, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/bullheadcity or governmentjobs.com/careers/mohavecountyaz.