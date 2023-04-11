OFFERS
Griner works on memoir about Russian captivity

Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. (Photo by yFMK, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3vt1skf)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 11, 2023 5:55 p.m.

NEW YORK – Saying she is ready to share the experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.

Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

A WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had flown to Moscow in February 2022 to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women's team she has played for in the off-season since 2014.

"That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by Alfred A. Knopf. “The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home.”

