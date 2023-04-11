It’s time for some Lake Mead bass fishing

It seemed like winter was never going to end, but it looks like we are finally going to get some warmer weather, and for me, that means its time to go bass fishing at Lake Mead.

My favorite location to fish on Lake Mead has always been South Cove. I used to have a Commercial Use Authorization from the National Park Service to do guided fishing trips there, but not anymore.

When Lake Mead became the “sacrificial lamb” for the Colorado River system, the lake has gone down to the level where we lost the launch ramp at South Cove.

Now we have just a dirt launch area at what is called South Cove Point.

Recently, I asked the folks who utilize South Cove if they thought a bass boat could be launched off the unimproved dirt launch areas.

The answer was yes, but to use caution as there was a lot of woody debris on the launch sites.

With that thought in mind I decided to take a trip down there and see if I could launch my 18½ foot Skeeter bass boat.

My friend Page McDonald from Kingman went with me on this first trip as she had to bring up a new cranking battery for the Skeeter.

When we got to South Cove, we saw Kingman residents Jeff and Misty McCanns there in their new fishing boat. Jeff told me where he thought the best place to launch was (two possible areas) and so the Skeeter was launched without much trouble.

The weather was almost perfect – a little chilly – but the water was murky all the way up through Virgin Canyon and cold.

The fishing was tough to say the least. I did manage to hook three smallmouth bass; and landed two of them, but lost one at the boat. Page unfortunately blanked.

We only stayed on the water until about noon and came back in.

I got to believe that if the weather warms up like they are saying it will, the bass fishing will get much better.

When it does, I plan to spend a lot more time on the water. I know the lake is going to drop in elevation so who knows how long we’ll be able to safely launch trailered boats out of South Cove.

In the meantime, get your boats ready and go fishing!

Next week in my column I’ll tell you why people in Mohave County should not expect any help from the National Park Service when it comes to getting a launch at South Cove.