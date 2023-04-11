Meet Marshall Lindsay, Unit 18B wildlife manager

KINGMAN – In the last of a series of introductions to the Region 3 wildlife managers today you’ll meet Marshall Lindsay, the officer who is in charge of Unit 18B, which is located generally east of Wikieup.

Lindsay is a native Arizonian and is 30 years old. He grew up in Scottsdale and attended junior college there.

Marshall went on to attend Northern Arizona University where he got a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry with a minor in wildlife management. While attending NAU Lindsay interned with the Arizona Game and Fish Department in 2017, working at Lee’s Ferry on the Colorado River.

Lindsay started his law enforcement career in 2020 when he was hired by the department.

Lindsay attended the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center and after graduation he attended the POST training. Then it was time in the Department’s field training officer program which he served in the Camp Verde and Payson areas, and in game management units 8, 9, 19A, 21 and 22 South.

In June of 2021 Lindsay was assigned to Unit 18B.

“I liked the diversity of wildlife in Unit 18B,” Lindsay said. “From big game to reptiles, this unit has it all.”

When asked about the javelina population in the unit, Lindsay says he believes it is about the same as it has been in the past, but that hunters who want to be successful are going to have to hunt farther away from the roads. “I have found that hunters who typically hunt two to three miles away from a road are more successful.”

The wildlife manager said that since he has been assigned to that unit, he has worked to add several water catchments, do habitat improvements and improve the relationship with livestock producers.

Lindsay has also been involved with the surveys of everything from javelina to burros. He also works actively with the area’s Natural Resources Conservation District.

The wildlife manager says that he sees the drought and predator management as two of the things he has to deal with. “We have seen a decrease in deer and antelope in this unit.”

Despite all of the challenges he faces as a wildlife manager, Lindsay says he is glad to be working there. “I like this unit a lot,” he said.