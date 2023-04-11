Obituary | Robert “Bob” Cruz

Robert “Bob” Cruz, dedicated husband, father, Grandpa Bob/Bob-Bob, and friend, passed away after a long illness in Kingman Regional Medical Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Bob was born to Fermin and Carmen Cruz on May 7, 1953, in San Jose, California. He and his family relocated to Kingman, Arizona in 1968. Bob flourished while playing baseball and football at Kingman High School, even hitting the game winning RBI in the baseball state championship his senior year. He proudly graduated from KHS in 1972.

His love of sports continued while coaching little league football and playing baseball here in Kingman. Bob met his wife, Jeanne, in 1985 and they were wed on Oct. 11, 1986. They built a life together and loved each other dearly for the past 36 years. They were blessed with two wonderful children and four grandchildren who they adore. Bob loved becoming a grandpa; his grandchildren brought him so much joy and happiness.

Bob was a lover of music and could be found blasting The Beatles, ZZ Top, Frank Zappa or KISS throughout the house or garage. He sang off key and treasured his record collection. Bob firmly believed that “someone’s trash is someone else's treasure,” primarily they were his treasures. He loved finding and repurposing items for the house or for gifting to unsuspecting friends. Collecting rocks was also a great hobby of Bob’s. He decorated many surfaces with his collections and was always willing to share stones with children who showed interest. Bob swore that Icy Hot was the cure for any ailment and had it within arm’s reach at all times. This is a legacy his children will probably always consider when they need a remedy for any ache or pain.

Bob is survived by his wife Jeanne, his daughter, Abby (Noah) Benson, his son, Brennan (Lexi) Cruz, and his grandchildren, Tahlia, Holland, Connor and Kyah. He is also survived by his sisters, Angie McMilon and Mary Ogle and his brothers, Joseph Cruz and Fred Cruz. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen, his father, Fermin, his sister, Mary Sharp, and his brothers, Tommy Cruz, Ralph Cruz and Albert Cruz.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Arizona Kidney Foundation in Bob’s name. This organization focuses on improving the quality of life for Arizonans with kidney failure which directly impacted Bob and his family.