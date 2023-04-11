Rants and Raves | April 12, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Trump lost. Lake lost. That is just the facts and here’s why. My lifelong staunch Republican-voting hardcore Christian stepdad and therefore my mother, along with many like them, could not support Trump again and did not vote at all.

If you are concerned with Hunter Biden and possible corruption fine but you should be equally concerned with the Kushners’ possible corruption. That is unless you are a brainwashed cult member and mindless ideologue.

I knew my post regarding how divisive and hateful Kingman is would bring out the real haters! To the 85 year old that thinks I’m “pathetic,” you are the problem! I won’t move. It’s too cheap to live here. But I won’t recommend it to anyone else.

Assorted rants – The U.S. was a net exporter of energy before Biden. Biden’s executive orders reversed progress, causing the U.S. to be a net energy importer. The resulting worldwide petroleum shortage inflated prices on all goods. Did Biden cause worldwide inflation? Yes.

District 1 Supervisor Lingenfelter will run for reelection – I was sorry to hear Supervisor Jean Bishop will not seek reelection. Bishop along with Supervisor Buster Johnson helped guide Mohave County through a politically charged pandemic with thoughtful, informed, rational decision making.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife have been taking expensive trips around the world for over 20 years from billionaire and Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. How is this ethical?

Justice Thomas didn’t have to disclose luxury trips – Another Democratic smear; a nothingburger. But Dems want Thomas to quit and Trump to never get back in.